The names of the people found dead in a homeless camp in Bartow County recently have been released. According to Bartow County Coroner, Joel Guyton the deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Mallory Mahoney of Cartersville and 47-year-old Robert Cardwell of Cartersville.

It’s believed that Mahoney and Cardwell died between 5 and 10 days ago.

The bodies were discovered in an area between Walmart and Highway 20. Guyton says the cause of death is pending.

WBHF radio