Tina Louise Massingill-Juarez, 43 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome during a search on the Armuchee Connector at Old Dalton Road after police said they found four one ounce bags of meth and a bag of cocaine in her vehicle.

The drugs were located under the driver side of the dashboard.

Massingill-Juarez is charged with possession of meth and possession of cocaine.