Christal Iris Viruetdeltoro, 33 of Rome, and Helen Elizabeth Lee, 26 of Rome, were arrested after a traffic stop on Oostanaula Drive led police to find numerous serious drugs.

Reports stated that officers located heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and a gun while searching the vehicle.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Lee is additionally charged with probation violation.