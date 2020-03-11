Jessica Lynn Randle, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she went into the Circle K on Cedartown Highway, pulled out a knife and told the cashier that she was going to “cut her throat”.

Reports added that she proceeded to call the victim a “black ni***r bi***”.. She then told the victim that “she was going to eat her because she hated ni****.”

Police also reported that a 7 year-old child witnessed the event.

The incident occurred back on March 2nd.

Randle is charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the second degree.