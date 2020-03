Johnny Erick Selman, 43 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he molested a girl while she was between the ages of 4 and 8 years.

Reports said that Selman “used his hand to run the vagina” and “placed his mouth on her vagina”.

The incidents happened between October 2015 and 2020.

Selman was a relative of the victim.

Selman is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child, aggravated sodomy and incent.