Thomas David Burnette, 59 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was being stopped for a “road safety check” and the officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

Reports added that a search was conducted and in the process leading police to find meth, marijuana and a drug needle.

The stop was performed on Reeceburg at Chambers Mill Road.

Burnette is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.