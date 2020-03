Stevelle Lavelle Henderson, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly shot at another person multiple times, striking the victim in the right knee.

The incident occurred back on August 20 at a location on East 9th Street.

Officers stated that they saw Henderson on Garrard Avenue and once they approached him he attempted to flee from arrest.

Henderson is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and obstruction.