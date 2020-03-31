Christopher Charles Baggett, 43 of Calhoun, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly arraigned a meeting with someone he thought to be a child in order to pay them for sex acts.

Reports said that Baggett was taken into custody at a location that was agreed upon by the “child” and himself.

While being taken into custody he was found in possession of a firearm.

Baggett is charged with aggravated child molestation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.