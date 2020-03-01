Andrew William Fowler, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally hunting approximately 70 yards behind a house located on Davis Loop Road.

Reports said that he was captured on camera hunting on the land back in November.

The camera captured him hunting with a black synthetic stocked firearm and scope.

Fowler is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts hunting without a license, hunting without a big game license, hunting on the lands of another without permission, and failure to wear fluorescent orange clothing.