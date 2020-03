Fredrick Carnell Long, 60 of Rome, was arrested this week after he hit a 36 year-old woman in the face with his fist and then proceeded to choke her to the point she could not breath.

Reports added that the victim suffered injuries to her neck from the attack.

The victim and suspect have lived together at the Royal Inn Motel on Martha Berry Blvd for the past year. Long is charged with aggravated assault