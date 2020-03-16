Sequatchie Concrete Service, Inc. announces the acquisition of WDC Block in Rockmart, Georgia. The acquisition took place March 13, 2020. “This acquisition places our concrete masonry business firmly in North Georgia with a focus from the Northern part of Atlanta back to our home market of Chattanooga.” says Company President, Jesse Slaton.



Sequatchie Concrete Service, Inc. is an American-owned company founded in East Tennessee in 1954.



Sequatchie Concrete Service has manufactured masonry products since 1959. The Company is known for manufacturing masonry products, aggregates, and ready mixed concrete with unrivaled quality and precision. Sequatchie Concrete Service, Inc. has grown to be the premier masonry producer in the North Alabama, East Tennessee, and North Georgia regions with over 25 locations. Sequatchie Concrete Service’s plants are located approximately every 30 miles between Decatur, Alabama and Knoxville,

Tennessee.