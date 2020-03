Brandoyn Bre’coin Brailsford, 27 of Marietta, was arrested at a location in Rome after he arranged a meeting with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years-old for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts.

Reports said that Brailsford told the person that he would pay for them sexual pleasure.

Brailsford is charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and aggravated child molestation.