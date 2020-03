Amber Renee Knowles, 23 of Lindale, was arrested after a search warrant a location on Darlington and Cave Spring Roads led police to fin da glass pipe containing meth, a bag of meth, a suspected Oxy pill and a small bag of heroin.

Knowles told police that the drugs did not belong to her.

Knowles is charged possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear.