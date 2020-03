George Daniel Gozzard, 43, and Hunter Lee Chapman, 17, both of Adairsville, were arrested after an altercation in which Gozzard shoved a 16 year-old female.

Reports said that when Gozzard shoved the teen she suffered an injury to her calf.

Champman then allegedly began to fight with Gozzard.

Both are charged with affray.

Gozzard is charged with battery.