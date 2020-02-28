Charles Joseph Hartman, 31 of Woodstock, was arrested at a location in Rome after reports said he made contact with someone he thought was under the age of 16 and engaged in a sexual conversation with the intent to have intercourse.

Reports said that the conversation included him describing acts he wished to perform on the child.

He then allegedly asked the child to meet up with him and proceeded to make arrangements for him to pick up the child and bring her back to his home in Woodstock.

Hartman is charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a felony act.