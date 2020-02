Sarah Christine Cleary, 37 of Heiskell TN, was jailed in Rome after reports said she broke into a car at Etowah Park on Kingston Highway and stole a woman’s wallet.

Cleary then allegedly went to Suntrust Bank and withdrew $5,000 from the victim’s account.

The alleged crime occurred back on February 26, 2018

Cleary is charged with felony theft by deception, felony theft by taking, 3rd degree forgery, two counts identity fraud and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony.