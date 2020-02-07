William Henry Gann, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a 2007 Polaris Four-wheeler from a home on Primrose Road.

Reports added that Gann then sent photos of the four-wheeler to someone in an attempt to sell it.

He is also accused of stealign a Ditch Witch trench machine and an air compressor, valued at $700.

The theft occurred back on December 12, 2019

Gann also allegedly damaged a fence in the property while committing the theft.

Gann is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, theft by taking and criminal trespass.