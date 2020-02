Alvin Rashun Turner, 33 of Rome, was jailed on a drug distribution charge after being pulled over for improperly displaying his license plate.

Reports said that after being pulled over on Calhoun Avenue officers found $300 in cash, marijuana in a glass jar, numerous plastic baggies, and a digital scale containing drug residue.

Turner is charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and display of license plate.