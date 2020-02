The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a man they arrested last week to be in connection with a deadly murder in Coweta County. William “Bill” Tyree was arrested last week for probation violation on Highway 278 between Coots Lake and Fairview Roads.

Tyree is reported to have ties with the Ghost-Face Gangsters.

The case they are looking into is the murder of 14 year-old Haley Adams, which occurred back on February 11.

Deputies are still searching for the remaining suspects in the murder