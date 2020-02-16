Adam Elander Turner, 54 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he admitted to being drunk in Cheers Liquor store on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that Turner admitted to the officer that he was “drunk” and that he could not walk without assistance.

Authorities added that after arriving at the jail he was found in possession of Clonazepam in his pocket, in which he did not have a prescription for.

Turner is charged with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and crossing the guard line with drugs.