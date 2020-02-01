A 26 year-old Rome woman who was jailed last year for truancy is back behind bars. Christina Michelle Pugh was jailed this week after her child missed 15 days with 22 additional tardies since the beginning of the school year.

The days violated a bond from last year stating that she would not allow her child, who is a student at Rome City Schools, to miss school.

Pugh is charged with the mandatory education of a child.

PREVIOUS Feb 2019

Christina Michelle Pugh, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he failed to properly send her child to school.

Reports stated that Pugh’s child accumulated 15 unexcused absences, as well as 21 unexcused tardies during the 2018-19 school year.

The absences were accumulated from August 17 to January 22.

