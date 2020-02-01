For the second time in a week, Joshua Franklin Reynolds Jr, 18, has been arrested after attacking another person at the Economy Inn on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that this time Reynolds hit a woman in the head with a wrench and his fist.

The victim suffered visible injury from the attack.

Reynolds is charged with battery.

PREVIOUS

A father and son, Joshua Franklin Reynolds Sr, 38, and Joshua Franklin Reynolds Jr, 18, were arrested outside the China City restaurant on Martha Berry after allegedly attacking a 29 year-old man.

Reports said that the two charged at the victim and initiated a physical altercation.

Jr. allegedly bit the victim’s bicep during the course of the fight.

Both are charged with battery and affray (fighting).