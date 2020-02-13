Quinton Allen-Stafford, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week on drug charges after reports said he was involved in a wreck on Alabama Highway at GMC Value-Mart.

Reports said that Allen-Stafford was westbound when he veered into the parking lot of GMC parking lot, where he hit another car.

No one was injured in the wreck, but the store did suffer damage.

A search of Allen-Stafford led police to find marijuana.

Allen-Stafford is charged with possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.