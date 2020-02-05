Daniel Eugene Whatley, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole a 2009 Chevrolet Impala from a location on East 14th Street.

Reports said that the theft occurred back last Christmas day.

Reports added that the follow day Whatley was stopped on Maple Avenue for not having a tag light. When he stopped, officers stated that Whatley ran away on foot.

A search of the vehicle led police to find a bag of marijuana and a half bottle of Absolute vodka.

Whatley is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, obstruction, possession of marijuana, probation violation, driving a vehicle without a license plate, open container, no tag light and driving without insurance.