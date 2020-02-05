Kanneya Delon Brown-Cooley was arrested in May of 2018 and charged with numerous counts of theft by deception. On March 15, 2018, A customer service supervisor with the city of Cartersville called police. Officers were told that some utility customers said their accounts had not been properly credited after payments had been made.

Brown Cooley entered a plea to 10 counts of theft by deception. She received a 10 year sentence, 18 months to serve on house arrest and the remainder on probation. Brown Cooley, who now lives in New Orleans, Louisiana will pay no restitution. Brown Cooley has three minor children, one was recently released from the hospital with disabling injuries. Judge Smith took this into consideration during sentencing. He said her actions destroyed public trust. The sentence will allow her to work from home and care for her sick child.

PREVIOUS

Bartow County deputies arrested Kanneya Brown-Cooley of Cartersville and booked her into the jail on Saturday night on six warrants for theft by deception. The warrants are from February 12th, February 23rd, February 27th, March 7th, and March 9th.

Kanneya Brown-Cooley was booked into the jail on March 23rd on four counts of theft by deception. She is the city of Cartersville customer service employee that was acting outside of the law and city policy who was terminated from employment with the city.

This matter continues to be investigated by the Cartersville Police Department. If your utility bill’s balance does not match what your records indicate it should be, you can contact Demi Castillo or Jenny Hall at customer service at 770-387-5607 to discuss it.

Previous: March 26 2018

A City of Cartersville customer service employee, Kanneya DeLon Brown-Cooley, acting outside of the law and City policy was recently terminated from employment with the City and arrested on various charges.

This matter continues to be investigated by the Cartersville Police Department.

If your utility bill’s balance does not match what your records indicate it should be, please contact Demi Castillo or Jenny Hall at Customer Service, 770-387-5607 to discuss it.

Kanneya DeLon Brown-Cooley charged with four counts of theft by deception.

From WBHF radio