William Cameron Humphrey, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found stalking a woman while high on meth and with two children in his vehicle.

Reports said that Humphrey had been ordered to stay away from the victim, but continued to harass her at her home.

He was found a short time later, where he also crashed into a police car, while driving under suspected meth with two children in his car.

Reports added that officers found a syringe with suspected meth in his possession.

Humphrey is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, dui, driving on a suspended license, endangering a child by DUI and aggravated stalking.