Shelton Tremaine Harris, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to abandon dangerous drugs in order to avoid arrest.

Reports said that while at the Rome Food Mart on Shorter Avenue Harris allegedly threw a pill bottle containing suspected methamphetamine, as well as two baggies of suspected marijuana onto the ground while claiming that the items were not his.

Harris is charged with possession of methamphetamine, abandonment of certain drugs, possession of marijuana and reckless conduct.