Jala Deonna Harvell, 22, and Adrian Jamar Daniels, 34 both of Rome, were arrested this week after they were accused of stealing a utility trailer and a Snapper riding lawn mower.

Reports said that they then ignored commands to stop and fled the scene on foot.

Harvell is charged with felony theft by taking, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and failure to appear.

Daniels is charged with felony theft by taking, criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction, criminal trespass and contempt of superior court.