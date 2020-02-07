Longtime local radio icon Nelle Reagan passed away Friday morning at the age of 83.

Regan, the voice of “Talk of the Town” on WRGa and numerous other stations such as WROM and WLAQ was inducted into the Georgia Broadcasters Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Her radio career spanned over 50 years and touched many lives in the process.

Regan was diagnosed with late stage cancer last year and came off the radio in November.

Her obituary will be published as it is released.

From us here at Coosa Valley News, Nelle, “we’ll see ya”.