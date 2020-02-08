Jeffrey Thomas Bagley, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said the Metro Drug Task Force conducted a search at his home on Nature Walk Road.

Police stated that during the search they located a loaded 9mm handgun, a large quantity of heroin, marijuana, digital scales, baggies and several burnt pieces of aluminum foil containing heroin residue.

The search was conducted after a cooperating witness said Bagley sold heroin to them back on February 2nd at a location in Rome.

Bagley is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, attempt to violate substance act and used of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.