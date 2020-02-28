Jesse Lamar Townsend, 28 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with synthetic marijuana while reporting to the local probation office.

Reports said that a K9 alerted on his vehicle and a search was then conducted. The drugs were subsequently located in the back seat of his vehicle.

Townsend is charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and probation violation.

PREVIOUS JUNE 6 2019

Jesse Lamar Townsend, 27 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said a traffic stop led police to find a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Reports said that Townsend was pulled over on McGrady Road after officers saw him not wearing a seat belt.

While questioning him, officers discovered that he was not a licensed driver after he gave them a fake name and date of birth.

A search led officers to find four bags of meth that was packed for sale

Townsend is charged with possession of meth, giving false information to police, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, seat belt violation, possession of meth and distribution or sale of methamphetamine.

PREVIOUS January 2018

Jesse Lamar Townsend, 26 of Rome, was arrested at a location on McGrady Road Saturday after he was found with a large amount of drugs.

Reports said that Townsend was found to not have been wearing a seat belt while pulled over in a traffic stop.

Police added that they then located four bags of suspected methamphetamine that was packaged for resale in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop authorities stated that Townsend gave them a fake name.

Townsend was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana, giving a fake name to police, driving without a license, not wearing a seat belt and probation violation.