Jeremy Shane Oberry, 41 of Kingston, was arrested this week after he allegedly attacked a 66 year-old woman at a home on Youngs Mill Road.

Reports said that Oberry kicked two large holes in the victim’s bedroom door, along with busting a living room window to the home.

He is also accused of shoving the woman to the ground from the front steps of the home.

Oberry is charged with simple battery against a person older than 65 and 2nd degree criminal damage to property.