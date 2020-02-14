Four individuals, David Michael Brock, 57 of Rome, Tracey Lyn Brock, 49 of Cedartown, Peggy Sue Tillman, 43 of Fairmount and Gerald Edward Pointer Jr, 48 of Calhoun, were arrested at Brock’s home on Shorter Ave on numerous felony drug charges.

Reports said that a search of the home led police to find a large amount of meth, digital scales, plastic baggies, numerous smoking devices, morphine without a name on the label and marijuana.

All are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Brock is also charged with probation violation.