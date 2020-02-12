Fans of pop-culture and comic books will come together to celebrate a day of fandom at CoosaCon, Rome’s first and only comic convention.

Attendees will be treated to celebrity guests, actors, and writers, as well as gaming events, costume contests and discussion panels.

Special guests include voice actor Carey Means from Cartoon Network’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Brak Show, co-creator of Marvel Comics’ Power Pack artist June Brigman, and several actors from AMC’s hit TV show The Walking Dead.

CoosaCon takes place March 28, 2020 from 10 AM until 6 PM in the Exhibits Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds located at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. in Rome, Ga.

The event features more than 30 vendors, artists, and crafters, as well as actors/celebrities who will greet fans, sign autographs, provide photo-ops, and participate in panel presentations.

This is a family-friendly and kid-oriented event.

All events can be found by visiting http://www.coosacon.com/events S, please visit http://www.coosacon.com