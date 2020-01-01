An undercover child molestation sting resulted in the arrest of two men on New Years Eve in Rome. Noah Weston Clay, 21 of Rome, and Benjamin Michael Crump, 36 of Canton, were taken into custody at an unnamed location after the men allegedly engaged in online activities with someone they thought to be under the age of 16 years of age.

Reports said that the men, at different times, arrived at a specified location to meet up with someone they thought to be a child to engage in sexual activity.

Authorities stated that Clay asked for nude photographs numerous times during online conversations.

Crump also allegedly not only asked for nude photographs but also sent nude photos of himself.

Both are charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child and using a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act.

Crump is additionally charged with electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.