Rome Police arrested two people, Jeffery Dewayne Redden, 44 of Rome, and Mary Elizabeth Butts, 37 of Leesburg, after reports said they were found in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing meth residue as well as a grinder during a search on North Broad Street.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Redden is additionally charged with probation violation.

Butts is additionally charged with being a fugitive from justice.