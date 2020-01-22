David James Sholtz, 25 of Madisonville Tennessee, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he engaged in sexual online conversations he thought was to have been a child under the age of 15 years.

Authorities stated that Sholtz also sent nude photographs of himself to the officer that was posing as the underage child.

Reports said that Sholtz was jailed after driving to Rome to meet the child for sexual relations.

Sholtz is charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, use of computer service to seduce a child to commit an illegal act and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a child.