Antonio Montezz Hudson, 48 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of murdering his 3 year-old grandson.

Reports stated that the child died back on January 8, 2019 at an apartment on Ashland Park Blvd.

Reports added that Hudson failed to provide a “safe living environment” in which resulted in the death of the child.

Hudson is charged with murder, and two counts second degree cruelty to children.