Jaclyn Ann Highfield Tant, 35 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said she sold numerous prescription drugs to a cooperating witness at local restaurants.

Reports said that Tant told the informant Xanax and Oxycodone at the Shrimp Boat on 2nd Avenue back on September 27 of last year.

She is then accused of selling Oxycodone to a cooperating witness at China City on Martha Berry back on December 13 of last year.

Tant is charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance , two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and two counts sale of a schedule II controlled substance.