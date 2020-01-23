Zakelvis Mylea Mayes, 38 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he contacted a victim who had placed a TPO against him 123 times in less than a month after being served a protection order.

Reports added that he also threatened the female victim back on January 15 stating that “yall go catch some holes. Yall go get it I promise U that”.

Mayes is charged with terroristic threats and acts, aggravated stalking, harassing communications, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.