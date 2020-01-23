Rex Matthew Peppers ,34 of Cedartown, is facing dozens of charges after leading police on a chase Thursday.

Reports said that Peppers took over and led police on a chase near Russell Street, with speeds reaching over 70 mph. He was able to evade officers but was located several hours later off of Highland Meadows Road.

Peppers allegedly attempted to ram police officers before attempting to drive his Toyota Camry though a creek.

He proceeded to get out and a foot chase ensued. After being captured he allegedly continued to fight with officers and as a result had to be tased.

A search of Peppers led police to find suspected methamphetamine, various types of a schedule IV drug, a machete, knife, a hypodermic needle and digital scales.

Peppers had been wanted on an aggravated assault warrant.

Peppers is charged with three counts aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, financial transaction card theft, financial card fraud, attempting to elude police, criminal trespass, seven counts obstruction, no insurance, improper registration of a vehicle, two counts possession of drug related objects, two counts possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, two counts possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, improper passing, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to use a signal, improper stopping on a roadway, stop sign violation, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphamine, and criminal trespass.