A search warrant at a home on Ford Road led to the arrest of three individuals on numerous drug charges. Brandon Dewayne Morrow, 35, Sherry Ann Morrow, 61, and Gary Dewayne Morrow, 67, were allegedly found with numerous drugs, paraphernalia and guns during the search.

Reports said that police found heroin packed for resale, mushrooms, methamphetamine, loaded syringes, fentanyl and multiple firearms.

All are charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and distribution of marijuana.

Brandon Morrow is additionally charged with two additional count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.