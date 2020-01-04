Scotty Ray Smith, 44 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found him in possession of numerous drugs during a traffic stop for failing to maintain his lane.

Authorities said that they found over an ounce of marijuana, meth, mushrooms, digital scales and numerous baggies.

The traffic stop was conducted on the Loop at Calhoun Road.

Smith is charged with failure to maintain lane, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and drug related objects.