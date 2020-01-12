Kylin Denise Williams, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found with numerous drugs while being taken into custody for shoplifting.

Reports said that Williams was found walking out of the Family Dollar on Shorter Avenue with $120.09 worth of merchandise that she did not pay for. After searching William, officers said that they found a glass tube containing meth and a plastic container containing marijuana.

Williams is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.