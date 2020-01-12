It’s been two years since original founder of Girl Scout Troop 17855 Missy Alford passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2018 through this terrible time of heartbreak the troop is still going strong in her honor.

The troop was established in 2016 and is now lead by former Co leader Stephanie Nichols and Keya Brown with 3 original members remaining and 6 new members. The troop is setting a goal of taking a trip to Savannah, GA to the birthplace of Girl Scouts originated by Founder Juliette Low. In order to make this trip possible the troop needs your help to sell a total 7,000 boxes of cookies. Cookie pre sales began on January 1 and will continue through January 19.

Booth sales will begin the week of February 10, and deliveries/pickups will be available February 10. Cookie sales will continue through April 30. The troop is also accepting donations to send cookies to active Military members overseas, so they do not miss out on the delightful taste of Girl Scout Cookies We Love Our Military.

The Troop 17855 would like to Thank: Larry Alford with Service Master by Twins, Alma Roman with Farmers Insurance, Rome Floyd Chamber, AR Workshop, Heritage Bank, East Rome Smart Style, Elizabeth Davis with Talk Radio WLAQ, Randy Quick, Nelle Reagan, and the whole staff at Rome Radio Partners, AR Workshop of Rome , Maximum One Community Realty, Coosa Valley News and all other businesses for their continuous support for Troop 17855.

If you would like to place an order for cookies, please contact us at [email protected] and we will be more than happy to get your order set up.