Kayla Renea Easterwood, 35 of Rome, was jailed this week for allegedly distributing methamphetamine throughout Floyd County.

Reports said that Easterwood was found with a large amount of meth, 242 oxycodone tablets, 3 dilaudid tablets, 8 escitalopram tablets, glass smoking devices and digital scales.

Easterwood is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of drug related objects, failure to appear and two counts probation violation.