Loretta Lynn Terhune, 56 of Rome, was jailed this week for numerous drug charges on crimes that were done over months.

On August 21, 2019 Terhune allegedly conspired with a third party to arrange an illegal opoid drug sale and was present during the transaction.

Then on September 19, police said she conspired with another person to distribute opiates by allowing the drug transaction to occur in her home.

On January 9th of this year Terhune allegedly sold Oxycodone to a cooperating witnesses at a location on Potts Road.

The next day, Terhune allegedly was found with meth, glass smoking devices and digital scales during the execution of a search warrant at her home.

Terhune is charged with two counts felony attempt to violate Georgia controlled substance act, possession of a controlled substance, , possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance without approval of FDA, sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and possession of meth.