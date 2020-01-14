Two Rome men, Kavien Jemiah Hicks, 20, and Walter Marquez Kirby, 20, was arrested on Calhoun Avenue after police said they found them in possession of marijuana, a digital scale and a “large” amount of cash.

Officers also found a gun concealed underneath the seat of Kirby. When officers asked him to get out of the vehicle Kirby allegedly proceeded to throw some marijuana on the ground where it could not be found.

After arriving at the jail police said they found another bag of marijuana in the groin area of Kirby,

Both are charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Kirby is additionally charged with obstruction, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and crossing a guard line with drugs.