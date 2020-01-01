Jeff Cole Aycox, 18 of Rome, was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall and Riverbend Drive after officers said they found him driving under the influence of drugs while using his cellphone.

Reports said that a search led police to find unprescribed Xanax, marijuana, a digital scale containing drug residue and an half emptied bottle of beer sitting in the passenger seat.

Aycox is charged with DUI, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in original container, possession of dangerous drugs and distracted hands free law.