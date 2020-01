Joshua Blake Strickland, 36, and Timothy Scott Riggs, 50, both of Rome, were arrested after reports said they were found with numerous drugs at a location on Potts Road.

Reports said that Riggs and Strickland were found with meth and a glass smoking device.

Riggs is also accused of selling oxycodone to a cooperating witness during the exchange.

Both are charged with possession of meth and drug related objects.

Riggs is additionally charged with sale of a controlled substance.